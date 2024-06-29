Neighbor Complained About Their Basketball Hoop, So They Used A Blowtorch To Find A Clever Way To Get Around The Rules

Man, talk about a buzzkill…

Basketball Scrooge. “For months every time I visit my friend in a rather nice neighborhood I’ve seen this car on an empty street with a basketball hoop in the trunk. I mean the hoop is mounted in the trunk, trunk lid removed, and is standing vertically at regulation height.

Yesterday, I finally asked him the story. A local dad had put up a basketball hoop on the street (it’s an undeveloped dead end street) so his kids could shoot some hoops, safely, since there was zero traffic on this road. At the end of the dead end, is a fence bordering a trailer park. The man in the trailer on the other side of the fence reported it and the police had to get the dad to take it down.

Annoyed that this guy was preventing his kids from playing basketball, the dad bought a car for a few hundred dollars, and had the shop down the road weld the basketball hoop into the trunk. There aren’t any parking rules for that street, except a vehicle can’t remain in one place for more than 14 days. So every 14 days, the dad moves the car to the other side of the street. Many folks in the neighborhood now come to shoot hoops nightly. The police have left a handful of towing notices on the car, but have since stopped responding to complaints about its presence. So it seems the basketball car is here to stay!”

