Neighbor Wanted The Fence “Fixed” Immediately So Their Pool Was Up To Code, So Homeowners Got Revenge By Tearing Theirs Down And Forcing Her To Build One Of Her Own

Owning a home is a great thing. It gives you a place to build a family and set down roots, and it can be a great investment if everything goes the way it should.

That said, it comes with a lot of hidden costs and a lot of work, too.

Also, it usually comes with neighbors.

This person’s fence met with an unfortunate end, but when the neighbors insisted they replace it immediately, they came up with a different solution.

Neighbor wanted the fence fix, we just removed the fence This happen to my friend a couple months ago. Him and his wife just moved into their first house about 6 months ago. Then a strong wind storm came through and damaged their fence. And by damaged their fence I mean the fence was now leaning slightly, leaning about 70 degrees.

Due to insurance, they were going to wait until spring to deal with it.

Because home insurance won’t fix the fence plus it being winter. My friend and his wife were going to wait until spring to hire someone to fix/ replace their fence. Well their backyard neighbor did not like that. The backyard neighbor wanted the fence fix asap.

The neighbor found out and reported them to the city, mostly because they had a pool that required a fence.

When the neighbor found out they were going to wait until spring, the neighbor called the city and complained that their fence was out of code. When the city inspector came out to inspect their fence, it was in fact out of code and needed to be corrected. Now the reason the neighbor was so fixated on the fence being replaced is because the neighbor has a pool in their yard and need to have a fence around their pool for safety.

So, they just removed the fence for the time being.

Well my friend and his wife are now livid with their neighbor and decided to only remove the fence and not replace it. This allows them to be in city code and now when the spring hits, the neighbor is going to need to build a fence on their backside of their yard if they want to fill up their pool for the summer. If the neighbor would have just been nice and not called the city like a Karen my friend would of build the fence up in the spring now problem.

This is why you talk to your neighbors instead of calling the law.

