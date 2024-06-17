Parent Told Their Daughter They Wouldn’t Come Get Them From A Trip With Friends, So She Had To Spend $250 On An Uber Ride Home

Moms and dads have to stand their ground from time to time in order to prove a point to their kids: your word has to mean something!

AITA for not picking up my kid and making her take a $250 Uber ride home? “My middle daughter (18) has anxiety. More specifically anxiety of new places or experiences. You basically have to force her to do something for the first time or she will avoid it forever.

She graduated high school and her friends wanted to go go on a road trip. I was against it but overall she is 18 and I can’t force her not to go. I made it clear that I am not getting her if she wants to leave the trip. Well they left Tuesday and were supposed to come back Sunday. I got a call asking her to pick me up, that she refused to go to the beach and the friend group got into an argument. She is sitting in the car while everyone is on the beach. She asked me to pick her up.

I told her no, I wasn’t leaving work to grab her. I told her she either pays to take an Uber home or join her friends. In the end she paid 250 to Uber home. After we got in a huge argument and she clearly thinks I am a jerk. AITA?”

When it comes to kids, you gotta stick to your word.

