Parents Charge Daughter $200 Rent After High School Graduation Because She Isn’t Going To College. – ‘That’s pretty cheap to live.’

Most young people who graduate from high school might expect a gift, but what if your parents start taking money off you instead!

Ouch.

This is exactly what happened to parents Cody and Erika Archie’s daughter, Kylee Deason after she graduated from high school.

The couple explained to their followers on TikTok via @bar7ranch that if their daughter wanted to continue living at home post graduation, she had to start contributing to the house.

The couple explained on social media how their daughter needed to start paying a monthly rent if she wasn’t going to college.

Erika asked their followers: “Do you make your graduated high school student pay rent in your house if they aren’t going to college yet?”.

Then they hammered down the details and told how they were going to charge $200-a-month after their daughter’s graduation.

Cody said: “That’s pretty cheap to live like a grub in your parents’ house.”

He added: “It’s $300 if she wants to eat here out of her parents’ fridge, $200 if she wants to buy her own groceries.”

Erica explained how the charges were all about helping their daughter become independent if she wasn’t going to college.

Erica said: “We think it teaches them a good lesson in paying bills.”

Is it right to charge a high school graduate rent? I guess that’s up to all parents to decide!

