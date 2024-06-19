Planet Fitness Customer Rants About How She Was Treated By Employees After Her Bag Was Stolen

Has customer service gone the way of the dodo?

It sure seems like it lately!

And this story doesn’t do anything to inspire any confidence…

It comes to us from a woman named Nancy who shared a TikTok video about what happened to her at her local Planet Fitness location in Kentucky.

Nancy said, “You know people **** on Planet Fitness all the time? I’m going to do it right now.”

Nancy said she placed her barbell pad on the floor next to some cubby holes at Planet Fitness and was going to pick it back up after she finished working out.

She told viewers, “In-between the 15 minutes that I set it down, a ‘sweet little girl’ decided to take [my barbell pad] and leave.”

Nancy said she couldn’t find it anywhere and, after asking to look at security camera footage, she saw someone steal her barbell pad.

She explained, “Here’s the awesome thing. The only way Planet Fitness will get involved is if I file a police report.”

Nancy was frustrated and said, “You literally took the one piece of equipment that I use every leg day.”

She decided to file a police report and said this surprised her because, “Before I could literally leave Airpods charging at the front desk and no one’s gonna bother ’em. That’s how chill it is.”

Take a look at her video.

Nancy posted a follow-up video and said that police found out who stole it and the woman returned it. She explained that she thought the barbell pad was hers.

Nancy added, “She needs to grow up and learn not to take things that aren’t hers to take.”

