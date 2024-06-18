Private Investigator Shared Advice About What To Do If Someone Tries To Follow You Home While Driving

If you’ve been cruising the roads for a while, there’s a good chance you’ve been followed by someone at some point.

Perhaps you realized what was happening, or maybe you had no clue what was going on.

Either way, it’s good to know what to do in these situations, and a private investigator named Patrice posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what to do if they think they’re being followed while driving.

Patrice pointed out the rearview mirror in her car and said, “See this thing right here? I want you to keep your eye on that on your drive home. I want you to watch your rearview mirror when you’re driving home alone at night.”

She continued, “You see someone in your rearview mirror that could possibly be following you…”

Patrice then launched into her advice and said, “I want you to make four consecutive right-hand turns. If they’re still behind you, they most likely are following you. Do not panic. OK?”

She said drivers should try to get the other car’s license plate and if they can’t, they need to refer to their GPS system to find the nearest police station.

Patrice said that if a person does find out the license plate number, “You could put the vehicle license plate in or you could put a VIN number to find out who possibly is following you.”

She also recommended running the license plates if you move into a new apartment complex: “See who the hell you’re living with. Safety is paramount, remember?”

Patrice also said, “Use a desktop or laptop. These sites are not mobile friendly. If you don’t have a desktop, everyone’s going to the library. So go to the library and do your searching there. Adjust your crown. Queens, we have vehicle license plate searches. Yes!”

