Restaurant Manager Shared A Story About An Entitled Customer Who Didn’t Have Enough Money To Pay For His Meal

Another day, another story about an entitled customer story…

This time it comes to us from a woman named Kellie who works as a restaurant manager and she didn’t hold back when she told TikTok viewers quite a story from her job.

Kellie said, “One time, this guy placed an order for pick up, came to get his food, but realized that he left his wallet at home, and he didn’t have enough cash on him.”

The man was a regular customer and he said he’d pay the rest next time he came to the restaurant. Because Kellie is a manager, she was called over by a cashier and the man seemed “a little bit irritated.”

She said, “Initially, I do give him a little bit of a side eye because every single shift, somebody is trying to scam me out of some food. But, at the end of the day, all I gotta do is discount $3.”

Kellie continued, “Big picture: He’s going to be a guest forever because the last time he came, we did him a favor.”

She told the man, “‘Don’t worry about it. It’s $3. I got you. Just make sure you do something nice for somebody else today.”

But the man wasn’t happy about the encounter and said, “That took y’all way too long.”

Kellie was happy about the man’s attitude and she said, “‘Well, now I’mma give you a quick no. The total is $14.31.’”

That’s how it’s done!

What a jerk!

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what people had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user nailed it.

This guy sounds like a total creep!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!