Rude Classmate Wasn’t Satisfied With Them Bringing Donuts to School, So They Decided to Bring a Different Treat Instead

The dozen donuts I’ve been bringing in every Monday doesn’t count as my ‘snack day’ contribution?? Well I guess I’ll have to rectify that! “Back in high school (around 2010) I used to work the closing shift at Dunkin Donuts on Sunday nights. Per company policy, I could box up two dozen donuts to bring home with me before throwing the rest out.

Well, isn’t that nice…?

One dozen went with my dad to work in the morning, one came with me to school – specifically my Spanish class, which was a pretty small and pretty tight knit group (tends to happen when a lot of course work is practicing conversations with each other). This practice of bringing donuts every Monday sparked an idea in one of my classmates’ heads (she’s Anne in this story). Since it’s so nice to have donuts once a week, we should do a weekly snack day where everyone can bring something in! They decided this would be on Thursday, and I said I’d just continue bringing in donuts every week on Monday as my contribution. Everyone was very OK with this, except for Anne.

Well, that’s weird…

No, no, no… this snack day was Thursday, and if you aren’t going to bring in a snack on a Thursday then you aren’t welcome to parcitipate. I was pretty mad, but what can you do, it’s only one snack one time. Then I got to thinking about it. I was only required to bring a snack, not something sweet or delicious or even palatable. As long as it was edible then it counted. My next closing shift I grabbed an extra empty dozen box. I went to the store on Wednesday night and got a five pound bag of potatoes.

Yuck!

I washed them and put them right in the box, and dropped off the box early in the morning to my Spanish classroom so nobody would get wise to the actual contents. Apparently the earlier classes had seen the box sitting on a shelf and had told our class that we had donuts. Everyone was excited. I brought them up and put them on top of the Elmo projector, trying my best not to betray the extra heft. They all scurried up excitedly and Anne herself was the one to open the box. A blank expression turned to raw frustration. “You were supposed to bring a snack today!” she protested. “I did!” I said, walking up to the box and grabbing a potato, biting into it while making direct eye contact with her. “You don’t have to have any if you don’t want.”

She blew it!

Everyone shuffled back to their desks, and Anne tried desperately to grasp a new argument out of thin air but it was not coming. I finished my potato triumphantly and brought the rest home for my mom after school. The box was checked, and she could not try to exclude me from the weekly snack day anymore. Everyone else in class who thought she was a bit over the top thought the antic was hilarious after they got over the initial disappointment.”

Some people can’t appreciate a good thing when it’s right in front of their face!

