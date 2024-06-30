Rude Neighbor Made Sure Their Property Was Inspected, So They Made Sure To Return The Favor Because They Knew She Had Violations

I’ve said it many times before and it’s time to say it again…

Why can’t people just mind their own business?

For real!

That’s what this woman should’ve done, but she just couldn’t help herself…

Take a look at what happened!

So you want to make sure our shed is to code? “Our neighbor reported our old (but sturdy) shed to the city for being too large without a permit.

Looks fine to me…

Inspector comes out, measures, nope the shed is well under the size limits and doesn’t need a permit. Husband starts asking questions about the rules and gets all the specifics on what is allowed. The shed is old and very basic, why not have a bigger, better shed? Oh and btw, the inspector knows the neighbor, she used to work in the planning department, knows the rules and clearly was just trying to make trouble, her M.O. He looks into her property and says he can see a good half dozen issues if we’d like to report them. We laugh but nah, we’re gonna go the malicious compliance route. We rip down the shed, hoping neighbor is smugly gloating to herself. We do nothing for 3 weeks, well except draw up plans, buy material, lay the foundation and line up a couple construction friends to help. Then one Saturday our glorious big new shed goes up! Now we hadn’t heard from this neighbor in the 3 weeks but now she’s asking about our new shed, she’d love to see inside if we don’t mind. We did….

Cue another inspection notice for building a granny flat (the shed) on our property. Obviously the inspection goes fine. Well except those violations on neighbor’s property.

She was about to get hers!

That unpermitted open fire pit built right against the retaining wall & fence is a concern, we don’t want it burning down our new shed haha. She’s got a couple guys out there right now jackhammering out concrete. I think I’ll go offer them some cold drinks from the mini-fridge in the new shed.”

Check out what people said about this story on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader was impressed.

This Reddit user has been there.

Another individual had a lot to say.

And this person shared a story.

That’s what happens when you don’t mind your own business!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.