Rude Theatre Worker Rudely Questions Why Cast Member Is In A Local Show, So They Get Revenge By Making Sure Everybody Knows How Prejudiced They Really Are

It’s no secret that people in this world can be more than a little insensitive to those who are different.

Sometimes it’s blatant awfulness, but other times, it’s discomfort that causes them to say the wrong thing.

Either way, people should really learn how to keep their mouths shut.

This person is out there living and loving their life, and still, they have to deal with ignorance in a place they thought was safe.

Theatre costume lady decides to say I look normal I was in a show back in October in a local amateur dramatics theatre. The show was going amazing until the last night. Previously that day I was in a talent show that the company who runs the home does every year and won it. I was telling a couple of my castmates about it at the time and then this lady let’s call her ruby.

That’s when a random woman decided to say something that was completely uncalled for.

Ruby started asking me about where I lived and what about family. I started to tell her that I live in a care home and have been for over a year she then decided to say something that will forever be in my brain. She decided to come out with the words “what the **** I thought downy people like you weren’t allowed in public.”

But they did a really great job standing up for themself.

I was dumbfounded as were my other cast mates. I wasn’t sure how to proceed at first and one of my best friends in the show was about to step in when I stepped up. ”First of all that is disgusting of you to think secondly I am fine being out in public as is anyone else who is I’ll be it mental, physical or whatever else.”

She was embarrassed but his friends thought he did a great job.

She did not like that and stormed off. I then proceeded to speak to the director of the show and they were shocked too and was proud of how I handled the situation considering I’m not good at confrontation. Ruby then got talked to and by the time the show I’m currently in has started she has been removed from the society.

What a good story of support from the community!

I bet Reddit is seeing red!

What IS her damage?

And thank goodness for that.

Life is better with people who have your back!

She deserves all the bad things.

And the memo is just out there for everyone to see!

If you can’t say anything nice…

I feel like everyone should know the rest at this point.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.