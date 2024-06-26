Savvy Shopper Gives The Inside Scoop On How Stores Buy Shein Goods And Mark Up The Prices 400%

It’s no mystery that stores mark up prices to turn a higher profit.

Most people would probably be okay with that if they were just marking up the wholesale price.

But if people find out you’re actually marking up the retail price, meaning they could get that lower price by buying from that store directly, they will not be pleased.

TikToker @allyviccaro17 has a “secret” about this she has “been hiding for years and I think it’s time I finally share it.”

Her video is a Stitch in response to a video about a store marking up products by the brand Shein, which is known for being lower quality clothing, by four times their original retail price.

(A Stitch is when you take part of someone’s video and create a response to it and you mention the handle of the person whose video clip you’re sharing.)

OP shares some inside information on how another store resells Shein products.

“In college, I worked at a restaurant and we shared a dumpster with a pretty big boutique. It was constantly filled with thousands of Shein bags.”

So what does that mean for customers?

“The pieces in this store are like $30, 40, $50 a piece.”

It means that a lot of customers got screwed.

It’s also a lesson in branding: people who have the money and want a certain image are willing to pay more if something is branded as being expensive and great quality.

