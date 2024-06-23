Server Warns That People Showing Off High Tips Online Will Make People Not Want To Tip More. – ‘Just take your money.’

There’s one thing boasting about your wallet on TikTok but if you’re a server, you could risk your income and others, one worker believes.

Server Hindy aka @hindy007 stitched a video from fellow server, who told his followers what she earned in a week.

There’s been a slew of these clips on TikTok recently and according to Hindy, there’s no way this is good for business.

She said: “Please, everybody on TikTok: Stop making these videos. For the love of f*****g God. Stop.”

She explained that in Connecticut, where she works, there’s a threat to servers’ salaries and soon they could just get minimum wage there. The clips aren’t helping that situation, she added.

She continued: “So even customers are going to stop tipping as much when they know we make (more than) minimum wage.”

Hindy said restaurant bosses are actually trying to kill off the tipping system and the videos are just feeding this wish.

She said: “So, please, for the love of God. Just take your money. When you get home, take it, put it away. That’s it. Don’t talk about it.

Don’t tell people. Because it’s making it worse and worse and worse. And pretty soon there will be no tipping, and it’s going to f*****g suck.”

Sometimes y’all it ain’t all about the money!

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Keep the bag well hidden y’all!

This!

Some folks are so fed up of the clips!

Listen, I don’t think bragging a bit is going to affect anything.

You do you, fam!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.