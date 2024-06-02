She Accepted One-Time Job Babysitting For Free, But Now It’s A Regular Thing And She’s Too Shy To Put An End To It
by Ashley Ashbee
It’s super cliche, but if you offer an inch, many people will take a mile.
It can be hard to say no when you don’t like confrontation and don’t want someone to talk smack about you, but you need to put your foot down.
Read below to see how the woman in this story unwillingly became an unofficial babysitter after she kindly agreed to look after some kids.
AITA for not babysitting for a neighbor?
I have a neighbor with a son and nephew and needs help to look after them. They are around the age of my kids.
They’re not so well off (not that we’re in a much better boat), but they’re all working full time jobs on different shifts from each other.
Being kind became a burden, especially with her own problems to deal with.
My husband is the sole income in our household, because I have a couple health problems that cause chronic pain, so it’s easier for our household if I stay at home with the kids, saving us the cost of childcare.
This neighbor asked me if I could watch her son and her nephew for a few hours one day a few weeks ago.
I said sure, no problem.
Then she asked again that same week, this time for longer, pretty much the entire day, which meant snack and lunch for an additional two children.
Money has been tight this year, so, we make sure there is enough for the kids to eat well, but that’s pretty much it for food in the house.
What do you mean saying yes twice isn’t an invitation for routine free labor?!
But this is where the problems have started.
Suddenly, she was bringing her son and nephew to me every day.
She’s started to call me late in the night and I’ve ignored her last two evening calls.
I feel guilty, but at the same time, I never agreed to this, and days like today are why.
I’m sore, and I’m over-tired, and it’s enough just to handle my own kids on flare-up days, let alone two extras who are VERY high energy, and destructive.
AITA for refusing to be a free babysitter?
Let’s see what people have to say about this.
Disclosing disability can be important if you’re an employee, but in this case you aren’t.
SO awkward. I can’t imagine.
I’d put money on her acting like that is a mean thing to say.
Absolutely. This is unacceptable.
People like her prey on meek people who they know will have trouble saying no.
Maybe this why people move out to the country.
Sometimes no neighbors are the best neighbors.
