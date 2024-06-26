She Bought Out Her Brother’s Half Of Their Late Father’s Home. After She Started Making Money On It As An Investment Property, He Accused Her Of Tricking Him On Purpose.

When a parent passes away, dividing up their assets can cause a lot of conflict between the siblings.

Even when trying to be fair, people can feel hurt or treated poorly.

In this story, this woman bought her brother’s share of their late father’s home and then turned it into an investment property.

Now that she’s making good money, he is resentful.

Read on to see if she did the right thing.

AITA for “tricking” my brother into selling me his half of our childhood home then demolishing it? My mom and dad divorced when I was young. My brother loved the fact that our mom had no rules for him so he went with her. I abided by the custody agreement because I had no choice in the matter. My mom loves us both but she dotes on my brother. My dad kept the house. He had to buy my mom out. It was an old house built in 1953. It had old wiring and was really less than suitable for modern life. What it did have though was a huge yard that was great growing up. My dad passed away during COVID.

Just because the siblings each get half of the assets does not mean they will do the same things with them.

He left everything equally between my brother and I. I wanted the house. I told my brother that we should tear it down and put in infill housing like that neighborhood is zoned for.

This is a key point right here.

He just wanted money. I bought out his half of the house at the market value. It was sold as a teardown. He took the money and bought a car and went on a vacation. He still has money left. Then I had the house demolished and built a fourplex. Each unit has three bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms, a small yard, and a garage.

She made a great investment!

I kept one unit for myself and rent each of the other units for $2,000 a month. My mortgage is $1,800 a month for the entire thing. So basically I live free and bank $4,000 a month. My brother is pissed that I didn’t give him a unit to live in for him since it was his home too.

She is really going above and beyond for her brother.

I actually offered to sell him one at cost and he said no. I’m lost. I offered him a partnership, I paid a fair price, I offered to sell him a unit, I did everything to try and be fair. He thinks I tricked him because I get “free” money every month.

Honestly, Mom needs to stay out of it!

Our mom said she would be cutting me out of her will and giving everything to him if I didn’t give him a unit or the income from one. I agreed that was fair and said that I would no longer feel the need to contribute to her upkeep or retirement when the time came. I am being bombarded by the two of them but I took the risks. I took on the debt. This is my money now. AITA?

I am not sure how much more she could do for her brother.

She paid him for his half of the house, which he wanted.

Yet he (and the Mom) are still not happy.

You just can’t please some people.

Let’s see what other people think of the situation.

Mom is acting like cutting her out is a big deal, but I doubt it.

Keeping your finances private is important.

Yes! I really hope she follows through.

It’s not like brother is going to let her use the car he bought with the inheritance 50% of the time!

Keep your finances private!

It’s pretty much always for the best.

