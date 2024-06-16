She Didn’t Want Her Parents To Tell Her Sister She Bought A House. They Did It Anyway And Now Things Are Ugly.

This is how some families operate…

AITA for being upset that my parents told my sister I’m buying a house? “So I (28F) recently got the opportunity to purchase a house that has been in the family for quite a while (80+ years). I have been staying at home with my parents rent free for nearly my entire life. I occasionally contribute with groceries, dinners, household chores, and yard work, but they have never charged me rent despite me offering. I work in public education and don’t make great money so it has been very helpful to save up. I started the purchase process and have locked in an interest rate and have nearly everything ready.

The closing date is set for a month from now. I have asked my parents not to say anything to my sister (26F) until I close and start to move because we don’t get along well and I don’t want to deal with the fallout I believe will come.

She has also been living at home, but instead of saving money she spends quite a bit. 2 new cars within 3 years, large tattoos, vacations, etc. She has a large storage unit filled with stuff she claims she has bought for when she buys a house. I don’t care how she spends her money, but she makes significantly more than me and has wiped most of her savings out by living like this. Instead of them waiting like I asked, they went ahead and told her. They claimed it was “too difficult” to keep it a secret and that she “knew something was going on”.

Now she is basically throwing a tantrum saying that it isn’t fair I get to buy a house and she doesn’t, claiming that they never helped her with anything, etc. Every time she sees me she is ****** off and starts a fight. I told them that this was what was going to happen and they claim that they couldn’t have known/didn’t think she was going to act like this. I feel like I am rightfully upset about this, but they say I am acting like a child and need to just get over it. AITA?”

