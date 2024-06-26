‘She is the goodest girl.’ – Man With Schizophrenia Has A Service Dog That Helps Him Figure Out If He’s Hallucinating

If you’ve ever hallucinated because of a drug or an illness, you probably know that it can be hard to tell the difference between what’s real and what you are hallucinating.

For TikToker @schizophrenichippie, whose name is Kody, it’s a regular thing.

He shared a video how his service dog Luna helps him figure out what’s real and what isn’t.

“She is trained to greet people on command,” he says in overlay text in the video.

Here’s how it works. First Kody says to her, “Luna, greet,” as he points toward the door.

She follows his hand, then looks at him.

He uses his TikTok account to raise awareness of schizophrenia. This viral video has over 4 million Likes.

“If she stays sitting and looks up at me, I know they are hallucinations.”

If she goes to the door instead, Kody knows there is an actual person to greet.

“She is the goodest girl,” his overlay text says while he pets her face.

His video gets the point across very well despite being short and simple.

See the full video here.

Here’s what people are saying.

This made me go “Aw.” Dogs are loved so much!

I learned a lot from other people’s questions, too.

I loved reading other stories about how awesome psychiatric service dogs are.

I didn’t know, either and I’m glad they do!

Haha! This would probably be a good test for training potential service dogs.

Every day I learn another reason I love dogs. I’m so glad Kody gets this support.

