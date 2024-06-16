She Ordered Dessert At A Restaurant And Caused Them To Almost Miss Their Train. Now Her Boyfriend Is Fuming Over It.

If you’ve ever traveled by train in Europe before, you know that those locomotives usually run like clockwork and you need to be on that platform a minute or two before it’s time to go…or else you’re gonna be waiting around for a while…

But, apparently, the woman who wrote this story on Reddit wasn’t too concerned about the tight schedule even though her boyfriend tried to reason with her.

Did she act like a jerk?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for wanting to eat a dessert in a restaurant? “So my boyfriend (29m) and me (28f) are currently travelling through Italy. Yesterday we would take a train from Florence to our next hotel in the countryside of Tuscany. We were going to have a last dinner there yesterday night, I chose a place that has the best tiramisu in Florence according to Instagram and we didn’t manage to go there earlier. Our meal took a bit longer than expected and my boyfriend reminded me that the last train we could take was at 21.40, the next train would only come early in the morning.

Sorry, no time!

He said that it would be too tight to eat dessert and that we should just pay and leave to make it to the train. According to my estimation we had 20 minutes left, so it would either be 20 minutes waiting in the station or 20 minutes in the restaurant, no big deal. When the waiter came and asked if we wanted anything else I quickly ordered the tiramisu. Without having to read the menu first i figured it would be fast enough to make our train still. My boyfriend got kind of red and asked me why I did that. I just told him that they will bring it out soon and that we have plenty time to make the train. So it took a little longer than expected and by the time it came I only had time to snap a few quick pictures and eat it fast. I offered my boyfriend some of it but he said he didn’t want any.

That was close.

We paid and left, it was tight now but still possible so we grabbed our luggage and made a run for it. In the end we made it, I admit that there was barely any time left but we got in the train a couple minutes before we left. I sat down and just felt such relief that everything worked out. My boyfriend just threw the bags down and sat somewhere else for a moment untill the train left. I called out to him and told him to come sit with me. I started talking about how we did it but he cut me off and asked me in an angry tone “why I had to have that dessert”. He complained about running halfway through the city and almost missing the train. I felt very hurt and was a bit scared to be honest, I have never seen him angry like this. We argued the whole train ride and on the way to our hotel. There he eventually just said that he was exhausted, turned around and went to sleep. I cried myself to sleep at night and woke up feeling very horrible. He is still asleep and I come here to ask you if I am the ******* here.”

She’s playing mind games all because she wanted dessert!

