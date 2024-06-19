She Thought She Wanted Revenge On Her Younger Brother For Teasing Her, But When His “Lost” Wallet Cost Him A Coveted Video Game, She Fessed Up

Siblings have the ultimate love-hate relationship and this story is a perfect example of how complicated feelings can be!

My failed petty revenge Okay, so this started a while ago when I was 15 and my younger brother was 13. Like most younger brothers, mine liked to annoy me. Constantly.

I’m not great at confrontation or revenge so I just waited until later that night when he was asleep. Then I went into his room and took his wallet, hiding it on the top of my wardrobe.

I didn’t take any of the money or his card out of it or anything, I just hid it. It took him about 2 weeks to realize he couldn’t find his wallet when he wanted to buy a new expensive game on his PS4. Despite him annoying me a lot, we have a pretty good relationship so I was the one he goes to when he wants to talk about something. He wasn’t really bothered by his missing wallet and proceed to tell me about the game he liked, as well as two other less expensive games.

This was a pretty normal reaction but I was inwardly dying when I knew he wouldn’t be able to get any of them because I had hidden his wallet. I ended up sending him the money to pay for either the expensive game, or the two less expensive ones. I also returned his wallet later that night.

It turns he didn’t even have enough money in his wallet to buy any of the games in the first place, so I essentially just bought a game for him as my revenge. The funny thing is he still has no idea this happened and thought it was just a nice gesture on my part.

That was my failed petty revenge. Make fun of me all you want, I deserve it.

