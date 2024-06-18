She Went To A Bank To Open An Account And Ended Up Helping Out The Teller With His Love Life

Some people have the kind of personality that makes others want to confide in them, even if they just met a few minutes earlier.

And the woman you’re about to meet seems like one of those folks!

Her name is Liv and she posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the interaction she had when she was conducting routine business at a Wells Fargo bank location.

The text overlay on her video reads, “pov you went to open a new account at Wells Fargo but you end up helping the teller with his first date tonight.”

Liv launched into her advice and said, “She said she wants to know how to dress, so make sure you specify all the places you’re going, so now she gets to choose how she dresses and feels most confident, you know?”

The bank employee who was helping her out showed Liv what he was writing to a woman he was going to take on a date and Liv started giving him advice.

The man and the woman on the other end of the phone texted back and forth and, when he asked her to get together, she eventually replied, “Would it be OK to decide later?”

Liv told him, “That’s a good thing. You didn’t get a no. Just because you didn’t get a yes doesn’t mean bad things. I promise. This is her saying that she hasn’t hung out with you yet and she just wants to see what it’s like to be around you. She doesn’t want to say yes; she doesn’t want to say no. ‘Cause she hasn’t even had dinner with you yet. You’ve got to see if it sparks. Dating is like an interview.”

The man replied, “I’m tired of interviewing,” and Liv told him, “I know, but you will find someone. This tells you that she’s open-minded.”

The two discussed the potential date some more and Liv wrote in her caption, “i wanna call WF back and ask him how it went.”

We hope it worked out for this fella!

Here’s the video.

Liv posted a follow-up video and called the Wells Fargo worker to see how it all worked out.

Check out what happened!

Well, that was wholesome!

