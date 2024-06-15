She Won’t Share Her Mother’s Things With Her Half-Sister, But Her Half-Sister Is Convinced They Have The Same Mom

When you tell a lie, you tend to implicate other people in that lie, whether you mean to or not. The trickle-down effect of lies messes up many lives along the way.

Check out the story below to see a perfect example involving a father, daughter and half-sister.

AITA for not letting my half sister wear anything of my mom’s on her wedding day? I (30f) have a half sister (23f) who’ll be getting married sometime in 2025. My Dad had her after an affair while married to my mom. My parents divorced when my mom learned dad had cheated on her and things became more tense after she found out the person he cheated with had gotten pregnant.

My dad told her that the other woman was out of the picture and my mom could have a second child she always wanted and we could be a family. I was there for part of the conversation because Dad wanted me to “be excited for a sibling” and thought it would win my mom over.

But it turned out to be a ruse and the new child is kept from the truth.

My mom stood firm with dad. Dad would tell my half sister that we had the same mom. He’d talk like that around me and tell me to shut it when I told him to stop lying. When I was 11, my mom died, so I went to live with Dad. He got married again and continued to teach my half sister that my mom was her mom.

The Dad’s manipulation worked so well that OP couldn’t undo it and it led to heartbreak.

So she wouldn’t believe me when I told her she had a different mom.

She hated me for not giving her photos and stuff of Mom’s and for not making my family acknowledge her as their granddaughter like I was acknowledged. Mom left me everything and my grandparents took care of the stuff for me until I became independent. I wore some of mom’s wedding jewelry on my wedding day as well as her veil. I didn’t invite my dad or any of his family, including half sister. But she saw photos, so she reached out to me on social media and told me she wanted some of mom’s stuff for her wedding. I said no. AITA?

Here’s what folks are saying.

She could be like those investigators who sneak around to get people’s DNA from their coffee cups and cigarettes after they dispose them.

I don’t think this would work. She’s too deep in denial to check her birth certificate and I bet her Dad has it locked away somewhere. Plus she could say it was doctored.

I love how beautifully put this one is. Don’t bear burdens that don’t belong to you.

Excellent point. That would be enabling her delusion.

I would agree with this if I felt her half-sister understood the truth.

What a mess. I hope she and her half-sister can heal from this.

