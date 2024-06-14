She Wouldn’t Let A Coworker Have Any Of The Diet Food She Brought To Work, And Now They’re Getting Downright Insulting
by Matthew Gilligan
The amount of people out there who are pushy AS HELL continues to blow my mind…
And here’s another example of this disturbing phenomenon!
Read on and see if you think this woman was out of line for not sharing her foot with folks at work.
AITA for not sharing my meal?
“I am very fat woman in my mid 30s, I love cooking and baking and I love to share. I often bring things to work for people to share.
Well I gain 20 kilos last 2 years and I decided I really need to take better care for myself. I found a doctor, nutritionist and trainer few weeks ago and now I am following the regime they set for me.
She’s committed to her new lifestyle.
I have gluten intolerance, lactose intolerance, egg/seafood/celery allergy so it’s not exactly easy to cook for me, but I worked with nutritionist and she has made “menu” for me for every day of a month. With amount of food an everything (calories counted).
I spend a lot of time cooking every day and I am bringing food to work with me in Tupperwares. The thing is that according to the doctor I ate really wrong – I was all the time dieting and I didn’t eat enough necessary nutrients.
So the nutritionist prescribed me big portions, especially when it comes to proteins, because she wants me to exchange fat for muscles.
So to the issue – I brought a tupperware of salad, some potatoes and meat with sauce to work. The meat was cut in 4-5 pieces to fit into the tupperware and when I warmed it up I sat and started to eat.
What do we have here…?
My coworker came to me and asked if she could have one or two pieces of the meat and a bit of potatoes because it smelled heavenly and I always bring cooked stuff to the office. I told her no, that it’s my lunch and I have set amount of calories intake, so I am sorry but no.
She looked at me and told me I don’t need this big portion and I should share with her, because it would help me.
I told her sorry, but no and kept eating.
She scoffed and left me alone, but since than she and her “work BF” keep making fun of me for eating like a pig. And that it’s not very effective weight losing since I am still fat.
So AITA?”
Now let’s see what people had to say on Reddit.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another individual said she’s NTA.
This Reddit user agreed.
One person said she’s not the office caterer.
Another individual shared their thoughts.
Don’t touch someone else’s food…
You’ve been warned…
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.
She And Her Young Son Were Moved To New Seats On A Flight, But The Person Sitting Next To Them Wasn’t Happy When She Refused To Move Back
He Asked His Neighbor If She’d Cook For Him If He Paid Her, But She Told Him There’s No Way That’s Going To Happen
His Disabled Neighbor Refuses To Stop Parking In His Driveway, So He Finally Gets Her Car Towed And She Flips Out
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.