Some Friends Made Fun of Their Singing, So They Got Revenge And Ruined Their Music Performance
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s always a huge bummer when you find out people are making fun of you behind your back for doing something that you enjoy.
So what’s a person to do when that happens…?
Well, this person decided to get even and they made their tormenters pay a price!
Take a look at what happened!
Friends made fun of my singing so I sabotaged their performance.
“This happened a few weeks ago.
I don’t know how it is done in Protestant churches in other countries, but in our church, there’s room for solos, duets, or different groups singing to the rest of the church during the service, which is not a part of the liturgy.
Two of my ‘friends’, let’s call them Mark and Lucy, who happen to be siblings, always sing a duet on guitar almost every week. Sometimes they ask some other people to sing with them too.
Well, this wasn’t cool!
One Sunday morning I overheard them laughing and talking with other people making fun of me saying I sucked and how I couldn’t carry a tune and even the sound of me farting was pitchy.
I know I’m not a good singer but still, it was hurtful.
So during the sermon, I excused myself to the toilet and before I walked out, I decided to untune Mark’s guitar which was leaning against the wall at the back.
What’s the hold-up?!?!
When it was finally time for them to perform, it took him around five minutes trying to retune it while everyone was waiting and staring at them.
It was really awkward.
And even then, some of the strings were buzzing and he could not find their original key for Lucy to sing in.
She ended up singing very very low below her natural range and it sounded like she was trying so hard not to burst into tears.
It was so bad.
Who sucks now, huh?!?!”
Let’s see what people had to say on Reddit.
One person spoke up.
Another Reddit user had a lot to say.
This Reddit user didn’t hold back.
This person had a hot take.
This Reddit user sounded off.
That was some epic revenge!
Ouch!
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
HOA Wouldn’t Let Him Plant Sunflowers In His Yard Because They Were Too Tall, So He Read the Fine Print And Planted Something Truly Corny
She And Her Young Son Were Moved To New Seats On A Flight, But The Person Sitting Next To Them Wasn’t Happy When She Refused To Move Back
He Refuses To Follow HOA Rules Because He Isn’t A Member, But Neighbors Are Very Vocal About Their Dislike Of His Property
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.