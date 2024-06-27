Taylor Swift Fans Were So Loud At A Scottish Concert That They Set Off An Earthquake Sensor

If you needed more proof that Taylor Swift and her fans are legion and should be feared, don’t worry.

I have a feeling they’ll always be one-upping themselves, just like Taylor herself.

This time, fans in Scotland were so loud they set off local earthquake sensors.

The British Geological Survey equipment was 3.7 miles from the concert venue – Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. They said they monitored differences in the seismic activity based on which song was being played.

“BGS monitoring stations around Edinburgh recorded seismic activity generated by the concerts. Each of the three evenings followed a similar seismographic pattern, with ‘…Ready For It?’ ‘Cruel Summer,’ and ‘Champagne Problems’ resulting in the most significant seismic activity each night.”

The most enthusiastic crowd was there on Friday night.

“The activity was mainly generated by fans dancing in time to the music and reached its peak at 160 beats per minute during ‘…Ready For It?’, where the crowd was transmitting approximately 80 kilowatts of power (round 10-16 car batteries).”

Fans think it’s pretty cool to know which of her songs inspires the most energy – and I bet Taylor does, too.

“It’s amazing that we’ve been able to measure the reaction of thousands of concert goers remotely through our data. The opportunity to explore a seismic activity created by a different kind of phenomenon has been a thrill. Clearly Scotland’s reputation for providing some of the most enthusiastic audiences remains well intact!”

Swifties previously set off a similar “quake” in Seattle, creating the equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

The power of Taylor, friends.

It’s unmatched.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about a second giant hole has opened up on the sun’s surface. Here’s what it means.