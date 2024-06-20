Teen Warns His Parents That Their Cruise Ship Is Leaving, But They Refuse To Listen And The Ship Abandons Them On The Island

There are two things that famously wait for no man. Those being death, and cruise ships! If you aren’t on that ship by the time they said they’re leaving, too bad!

My Dad even loves to tell a story about him leaving my Mom and my Aunt, who were drinking tequila with the locals, to make sure he got to the ship on time.

They refused to leave, as they were having way too much fun, and in his words “I wasn’t getting stranded on that d*mn island!”

So when this teen warned his parents that the ship was leaving and they refused to go, he got on the ship without them. But they were furious when they found that it had actually left without them!

Was he wrong to leave them stranded on the Island? Decide for yourself!

AITA for abandoning my parents at an island in the Caribbean so I could get back to our cruise in time? I graduated from high school back in December. As a gift my parents got me a cruise. It was also for my 18th birthday. It was also a family vacation. We usually stay at all inclusive resorts but I have always wanted to go on a cruise. I told my parents this vacation was different and that if we went on excursions, we had to follow the schedule no matter what.

Despite OP’s warning, her parents still took their sweet old time…

Well it was a week-long cruise and they would not head back to the ship when I said it was time to go. They were busy shopping and bargaining with the locals. I finally said that I was heading back to the ship. My mom waved me off. The missed the departure. By a lot. Like 45 minutes. They got ahold of me through WhatsApp. They wanted to know why I didn’t get the boat to wait for them.

But OP said that expecting her to stop the entire ship because of their poor planning was ridiculous…

I wanted to scream that they were not going to inconvenience 3,998 people because two could not understand what a schedule was. They ended up having to fly to the next port from there and it was expensive. They are pissed at me for leaving them behind. I don’t know what I was supposed to do. They literally told me that they knew what they were doing. I wish I had never asked for this. They are making me miserable because I left without them.

Not often you see a kid have better time management skills than their parents! But shame on them for making her feel bad at their own disregard for the rules of a cruise!

Reddit said OP was well within his rights to leave them, and that they were delusional if they thought a cruise ship would wait to set sail!

Others said even if OP had asked the ship to wait for them, it wouldn’t have made a difference!

This commenter said they were lucky they could get a flight to the next port, as many other lollygaggers aren’t as fortunate!

Finally, this person said the only way a cruise ship will wait for someone is if they are on a cruise-organized trip that has been delayed for some reason.

Well, well, well… If it isn’t the consequences of my own actions!

