The Internet Is Loving This Couple’s Unconventional Approach To Being Grandparents. – ‘Someone else is doing the heavy lifting.’

There’s no book to read on how to be a perfect grandparent.

It can be hard to know what to do with your grandkids in certain situations.

Fortunately, social media means people can share their grandparenting tips and the internet is loving the ones in this story.

This popular couple on TikTok, @martyandnikki, answered questions commenters left them about their approach to being grandparents.

“We follow our daughter’s rules,” Nikki explains.

“We don’t have to worry about that (what they wore, their grades, etc.),”

And that’s a relief to this grandma.

“I don’t have to do that anymore because someone else is doing the heavy lifting.”

But that doesn’t mean they aren’t available.

Grandpa Marty jumps in to say “If they (the parents) need a break, they need a break.”

Nikki adds that the parents “are my kids. I don’t want them to be stressed… tired… lonely or burnt out.”

Someone commented that their kid didn’t want to be seen with them at school because it would embarrass them. “Hard pass,” Grandma says.

Nikki ends the video with solo advice.

She pulls the computer closer to her face and says, “Do not be an ******* to your daughter-in-law.”

Watch the full clip here.

Here’s what people are saying.

Some people strongly opposed their approach to grandparenting. I find this one really rude.

A lot of people were relieved this message got out. I am, too and I don’t even have kids!

That part really moved me, too. It’s awesome.

Beautifully put. It was great to see a variety of perspectives.

I bet! There is no shame in accepting help. And you don’t need to be half-dead to accept it.

They should write a children’s book.

