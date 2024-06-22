The Person Behind Them At The Movies Kept Kicking The Seat, So They Pushed Back And Got Revenge

There’s nothing quite like spending a ton of money on movie tickets and movie treats only to sit down around another patron who wants to ruin your experience.

I mean. It’s the worst.

You have a few options when it comes to dealing with it, but this person just took matters into their own hands.

I don’t think it helped them enjoy anything, though.

Push me forward I push back So today my mum and I went to see Godzilla x Kong The New Empire. Shortly after the film started it turned out the person behind me decided they didn’t want me to have my seat reclined in the cinema, so was pushing me forward with their feet with me immediately pushing back.

It didn’t take long for them to snap.

Eventually after ten straight minutes of this I decided to forcefully slam myself backwards into the seat when they were doing this. Happened four or more times before they resorted to kicking my chair making it look like I was rocking myself, but they gave up eventually when it was clear I was not going to give them the satisfaction of turning around and commenting something.

All it would have taken is a conversation!!

Did not realise I could be such a petty beotch XD think I’ve been reading too many of these Petty Revenge stories. Thing is if I was taking up room they could have said something before the film started because they came in and say behind us shortly after we sat down. If that was the case I would have unreclined a bit, but no, you want to force me forward I will shove your feet back and give a smile at the end of the film when I get up. Funnily enough the person had both their feet on their chair and was leaning against the cinema wall when I got up.

