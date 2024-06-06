June 6, 2024 at 1:27 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 791

by Ashley Dreiling

20 IMAGES

Friday!
“On second thought, no salad bar for me, thanks”
Forget the half pipe
See the light
That’s not the face you want to get
The inside of an elephant’s foot
Flooding in South China
Unreal 3D street painting
Playing tic-tac-toe with a raven
One amazing ride
Wisconsin basement where Dungeons & Dragons was created in 1973
Functional fake plants
More than half of the world’s B-2 Spirits conducting a mass fly off
How to cut Michelin star level onions
Glowing blue waves
Watch those feet fly
Salon day
When does the captain determine it’s all too much and time to panic?
Jamie Lee Curtis and her mother, actress Janet Leigh
10 ARTICLES

Nine Times The ‘Next Big Thing’ Turned Out To Be A Major Flop
An MS Diagnosis Took My Career In An Unexpected Direction
‘Loud Budgeting’ Is Going Viral On TikTok — And For Good Reason
The rise of Sweden’s super rich
People Share Things Folks Say That Immediately Gives Them Away As Americans
Orangutan seen treating wound with traditional medicine in first for wild animals
Amazon Driver Saves Woman’s Life, Rewarded With Pizza Party and Laptop
Language doesn’t perfectly describe consciousness. Can math?
Here’s Why Radio Station Call Signs Always Begin With a ‘K’ or a ‘W’
Use the ‘Five-second Rule’ to Declutter Faster

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

