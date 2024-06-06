The Shirk Report – Volume 791
by Ashley Dreiling
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– “On second thought, no salad bar for me, thanks”
– Forget the half pipe
– See the light
– That’s not the face you want to get
– The inside of an elephant’s foot
– Flooding in South China
– Unreal 3D street painting
– Playing tic-tac-toe with a raven
– One amazing ride
– Wisconsin basement where Dungeons & Dragons was created in 1973
– Functional fake plants
– More than half of the world’s B-2 Spirits conducting a mass fly off
– How to cut Michelin star level onions
– Glowing blue waves
– Watch those feet fly
– Salon day
– When does the captain determine it’s all too much and time to panic?
– Jamie Lee Curtis and her mother, actress Janet Leigh
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Nine Times The ‘Next Big Thing’ Turned Out To Be A Major Flop
– An MS Diagnosis Took My Career In An Unexpected Direction
– ‘Loud Budgeting’ Is Going Viral On TikTok — And For Good Reason
– The rise of Sweden’s super rich
– People Share Things Folks Say That Immediately Gives Them Away As Americans
– Orangutan seen treating wound with traditional medicine in first for wild animals
– Amazon Driver Saves Woman’s Life, Rewarded With Pizza Party and Laptop
– Language doesn’t perfectly describe consciousness. Can math?
– Here’s Why Radio Station Call Signs Always Begin With a ‘K’ or a ‘W’
– Use the ‘Five-second Rule’ to Declutter Faster
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT, top
Trending on TwistedSifter
HOA Gave Them A Hard Time About Parking An RV In Their Own Driveway, So They Decided To Park It on The Street In Front Of The HOA Leader’s House
Wife Surprises Her Husband With An Early Father’s Day Gift, But He Wasn’t Too Pleased About It As It Came With So Much Work
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.