Their Boss Reprimanded Them For Their Piercing, So They Decided To Get A Whole Bunch More To Teach Him A Lesson
I thought we were past all of this…
I’m talking about employees having piercings, tattoos, crazy hair, etc.
But I guess we’re not quite there yet!
So people like this Reddit user still have to prove a point once in a while.
Check out what happened!
My piercing bothers you? Sure I’ll listen to you.
“On one of my first days my manager said I had to remove my piercing (I have an industrial piercing).
Since I had the piercing on my interview and he was the one to interview me and didn’t say anything then, I said I wouldn’t.
He let it go for a few days then told me again, my reply this time was “all of my colleagues have at least one piercing on the upper ear, so why am I the only one that has to remove it?”
He said, I quote “does any of your colleagues have a stick that goes through the whole ear? No, just you, so remove it”
Right after the end of that shift I went to my piercer and got a set of separate but matching piercings that I can wear in the single holes (which I only ever do while working).
Uh oh…
The first time he saw me with the new piercing he said that we’d been through the conversation plenty of times and to just remove the piercings.
To which I said “see you told me yesterday that the problem was I had one piercing that went through my whole ear, now I don’t anymore, I have two separate piercings! All good!”
That worked out!
It’s so good see him still fuming about it after months and not being able to do anything since I’ve technically removed the piercing he wanted me to remove.”
Here’s how Reddit users reacted.
This reader shared a blast from the past.
Another individual shared their thoughts.
This person shared a story.
Another reader is playing by their own rules.
And this reader has been there…
Didn’t see that one coming!
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.