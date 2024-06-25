Their Boss Reprimanded Them For Their Piercing, So They Decided To Get A Whole Bunch More To Teach Him A Lesson

I thought we were past all of this…

I’m talking about employees having piercings, tattoos, crazy hair, etc.

But I guess we’re not quite there yet!

So people like this Reddit user still have to prove a point once in a while.

Check out what happened!

My piercing bothers you? Sure I’ll listen to you.

“On one of my first days my manager said I had to remove my piercing (I have an industrial piercing).

Since I had the piercing on my interview and he was the one to interview me and didn’t say anything then, I said I wouldn’t.

He let it go for a few days then told me again, my reply this time was “all of my colleagues have at least one piercing on the upper ear, so why am I the only one that has to remove it?”

He said, I quote “does any of your colleagues have a stick that goes through the whole ear? No, just you, so remove it”

Right after the end of that shift I went to my piercer and got a set of separate but matching piercings that I can wear in the single holes (which I only ever do while working).