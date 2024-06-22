Their Neighbor Was Extremely Fussy About A Porch Light, So When They Finally Moved Out They Left An Illuminating Parting Gift

No one likes to live next door to a neighbor who fusses about everything you do or say outside your house.

The first day this family moved in, though, he stormed over to insist they change something on the inside of their house that was bothering him, though.

And the entire time they lived there, his visits never stopped.

Find out how they got revenge when they left!

Husband gives epic petty gift after ongoing boomer neighbor issues. We moved into a rental house in a neighborhood with our 3 kids and the day after we moved in, our boomer neighbor (let’s call him Gene) knocked on our door after my husband left for work. When I answered the door, he skipped all pleasantries and introductions to gruffly inform me that the light switch in my family room closet needed to be turned off IMMEDIATELY and that it was my DUTY to ensure that it was kept off.

Once she figured out the reason for the demand, she sort of understood.

Obviously puzzled by this demand, I asked what the switch was for. Gene said that the switch was for an exterior patio light that would shine into his bedroom at night and keep him awake…which was not acceptable. I figured the kids had turned it on while exploring the new house, so I assured him I’d turn it off. Without another word, he turned on his heel and went home.

His visits (and complaints didn’t stop).

Unfortunately, my rude Gene encounters persisted during the 18 months we lived there. He would wait for my husband to leave, then come and complain and gripe at me about something we had done wrong- “Our dogs would loudly sniff at the fence if he was outside, our sprinkler was spraying too high, our trash can was too close to his, etc etc.” Our other neighbors ADORED us and our kids, so I really don’t think we were the problem.

She quit answering the door.

I finally stopped answering the door, so he started leaving notes and even went as far as to find me on facebook and send a message there. Just. The. Worst. Husband tried to talk to him and tell him to leave me alone, but he’d deny any wrongdoing. Reasoning with him was pointless so we made the decision to just ignore him the best we could.

On their last day there, her husband figured a gift was in order.

We were finally moving to a new place out of town and my husband went back to do the final walk through of the house. When he left for the final time, he called me and to let me know he had a gift for me…. the last thing he did before locking the door and leaving that house for good? Turning on THE patio light switch in the closet knowing full well the landlord wouldn’t be there for final cleaning for 4 days. 😂 Best. Gift. Ever. I STILL laugh when I think about it.

