Their Sister Joked About Putting Their Cat Down For Good, So They Got Immediate Revenge After The Cops Called About Their Disheveled Dad
by Matthew Gilligan
Who would say such a thing?!?!
Suggesting that someone put their beloved pet down?
No way!
And you best believe that those are fightin’ words!
Check out what this person did after their own sister dared to speak those dreadful words.
Sister insults me, later pays the price.
“This happened about 10 years ago. I was at home, and my cat was being a little crazy (as cats do).
My sister saw my cat scratching on the carpet and made a snarky comment to my mom, who I was living with at the time, that I should get rid of that “stupid cat and get her put down.” and started laughing.
Not funny!
I of course react not so nicely, and she asks me why I am being a “****.”
My sister is a chronic **** stirrer, so she made me upset, and I left for an event I had to go to.
A few hours later, I get a call, and I answer.
It was a police officer. I thought the worst and asked what was going on.
It turns out my dad was at a bar, and I guess he got a little too tipsy.
OMG…
They said he was lying down next to the building and pooped himself.
I, of course, am pretty close to said bar, but my sister was too.
I told the police officer on the phone that I was at an event and was not available and to call my sister.
She can handle this!
I gave him my sister’s number and put my phone on Do Not Disturb.
I checked my phone an hour later and had five missed calls, as well as a bunch of texts from her saying that she got a call from the officer and that Dad needed to be picked up immediately before they took him to the police station.
It turns out she went to pick him up, and his pants were worse than the officer said.
She had to clean him up quite a bit before taking him back home.
LOL!
I had voicemails cussing me out about how she had to pick him up and clean him. I called her back later and asked how it went.
She was angry and asked why I couldn’t do it.
I tell her, “Sorry, I was too busy putting my stupid cat down” and hang up.
No, my cat was not put down, and she for sure got the message to not mess with me again.”
Check out what Reddit users had to say about this.
This person shared their own story.
Another reader shared their thoughts.
This individual didn’t hold back.
One Reddit user said they need to stay away from these folks.
She sounds like a real piece of work…
So does their dad, tbh.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
She And Her Young Son Were Moved To New Seats On A Flight, But The Person Sitting Next To Them Wasn’t Happy When She Refused To Move Back
He Asked His Neighbor If She’d Cook For Him If He Paid Her, But She Told Him There’s No Way That’s Going To Happen
His Disabled Neighbor Refuses To Stop Parking In His Driveway, So He Finally Gets Her Car Towed And She Flips Out
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.