These Students Were Sick and Tired Of A Teacher’s Corporal Punishment, So A Kid Took One For The Team And Got The Teacher Into Serious Trouble
by Matthew Gilligan
My, how times have changed when it comes to how kids are disciplined at schools…
And that’s a good thing!
But today we’re gonna take a step back in time to hear a story about a violent teacher who ended up getting his in the end.
Take a look!
Primary School Thug Teacher.
“This took place in a boy’s primary school and most of us were roughly 10 years old.
We had a teacher, Mr Stewart – while not my class master, he did take us for music a couple of times a week.
He saw himself as a bit of a man’s man, but what he was was a bullying jerk.
This guy was brutal.
A simple misdemeanour (eg repeatedly talking when told to be quiet) would result in being strapped on the hands 3 or 4 times.
For a more serious crimes (swearing or punching someone) it would be six of the best, or three on each hand.
Almost no class went by without someone being strapped on the hand, including me.
Keep in mind that we were 10 years old.
On this day, one of my classmates, Kevin, was acting up a bit. Looking back there is no doubt he had some form of ADD and in the 1970s no one recognised that for what it was.
Kevin was constantly in trouble and while I don’t recall what he did had done on this day, it attracted 6 straps from Mr Bullyboy.
Now these straps are made up of six strips of leather about the size of a 30 centimetre or 12 inch ruler stitched together to form a very stiff and heavy weapon.
Ouch!
Kevin walked up to the front of the class and put his right hand out and Mr Stewart gave him three hard fast whacks on the palm.
Kevin shrieked out in extreme pain, something we never did. The code was to not make a sound and don’t show pain when being strapped. It’s just the way it was at that time.
What happened was as the strap was coming down for the first whack Kevin had put his thumb across his palm.
The strap stroke broke his thumb.
Showed him…
Needless to say that Kevin’s parents went ballistic.
Mr Stewart was immediately suspended and sent to another school.
Later I found out he had been banned from using any form of corporal punishment by the diocese.
Kevin had taken a painful one for the team!”
