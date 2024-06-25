Dog Owner Was Livid When Her Pooch Was Swapped With Someone Else’s At Doggie Daycare

This is every pet owner’s worst nightmare!

A TikTokker shared a video and told viewers a story that got a lot of people talking.

She said that what seemed to be a routine pick-up to fetch her pooch from a doggy daycare turned out to be quite a conundrum.

The woman said she picked up what she thought was her dog Farley from a day with his pals and she noticed small physical traits that didn’t seem to match up with her Golden Retriever.

She then saw a photo of a dog on the daycare’s Facebook page that looked exactly like Farley.

She explained, “I sent this to my fiancé and I’m like, ‘Do you really want to tell me that they didn’t switch our dog?’”

She added, “I had been telling him, ‘I think they might have switched our dog.’ They were saying that there was another Golden Retriever puppy that looked just like him.”

She found out that the employees at the daycare remove collars from dogs when they go there and she concluded that she had taken the wrong dog home!

The woman took the mystery dog to see a vet, who confirmed that this was not Farley, but a dog named Charlie.

Doh!

Take a look at her video.

She posted a follow-up video and talked about what happened next.

I would flip out if this happened to me!

It totally tracks that it would happen to a Golden, though.

