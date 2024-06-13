June 12, 2024 at 11:10 pm

A Coworker Made A Rude Comment About His Weight, So He Shot Back Immediately And Embarrassed Him In Front Of His Friends

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Reddit/Unsplash

Some people just can’t stand a taste of their own medicine

That’s why you should probably THINK before you SPEAK.

You got it?

Good!

Now check out what happened in this Reddit story.

You comment about my weight, l comment about yours too.

“So there’s this guy at work who walks around yapping a lot unnecessarily.

Then, he opened his big mouth…

We ran into each other at a hallway in our office.

We stopped to say hi to each other and there afterwards says “what are you eating? Because you’ve gained a lot of weight these past few months”.

And I went like “apparently whatever you’re eating coz you’ve gotten fat too” and he went numb.

What a jerk!

He had his pals with him and I’m sure it was embarrassing for him, yay.

I don’t like body shaming but I feel I had to in this instance coz my policy is “stupid questions deserve stupid answers” .

Hope this teaches him to mind his business.”

Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it!

Those are wise old words for a reason.

Categories: STORIES
The Sifter