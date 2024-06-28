A Kid Taunted A Cafe Worker During A Lunch Hour, So The Barista Made Sure His Drink Rewards Were “Accidentally” Discarded

Working in food service can be demanding, so having kind clientele is always appreciated.

But what happens when a not-so-kind customer gets their boba tea with a side of petty revenge?

Kid laughed at me during lunch hour, so I removed his rewards I (18M) work at a boba shop which tends to get very busy during lunch hours half the time. There’s a rewards system where every 10 drinks that you buy, you get 1 free drink. Well on this very special day, things got really busy as soon as the label machine broke down from a phone call that last min placed about 180 drinks.

I was using another machine, but it was very different from what I usually use. I had people writing down their phone numbers so that way, me or my manager could add their rewards at the end of the day. There was this one kid and his sister who were about 6-9 years old who gave me a very hard time and laughing at me for what I was doing.

He then asked me to put down his phone number so I did that but then decided as a petty revenge for giving me a hard time during the busiest hour, I threw the paper with his phone number away in the trash so that I would not add his reward.

I would do it still to this day every time I would see him.

This user brought up a valuable theory about parenting.

This Redditor felt the exact opposite about it all.

And this user simply wanted to know…why so many drinks?

