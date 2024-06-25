iPhone Owner Explains Why The Orange Dot On Your Screen Could Mean Big Trouble. – ‘Is a warning sign from Apple.’

Are you one of those people who tends to get a bit paranoid about being watched by Big Brother?

If so, this guy’s video might make your blood pressure increase a little bit.

His name is Nick and he posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about something that you might have noticed lingering on your phone…

Nick explained, “Yet again, another urgent warning was just issued to literally anybody that owns an iPhone, so if you have one, you need to watch this. Basically, iPhone users are being warned over a little orange dot that shows up at the top of your screen.”

He said, “This has been all over the news, and in fact, the orange dot is a warning sign from Apple that someone is using your microphone without your permission.”

FYI, an orange dot should only appear on your phone if you’re using an app that needs to access your phone’s microphone…so that’s something to be on the lookout for…

Check out his video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this…

One viewer shared their thoughts.

This person asked a question…

And this TikTok user thinks they might be in trouble…

Do we need to beware of the orange dot…?

You’ll have to decide for yourself!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.