Teacher Was Fired After He Made A Video Of His Students Taking His Braids Out. He Cried Watching It, Explaining He Misses Them So Much.

We all wanted to have that cool teacher at school and for some kids, teacher and content maker @thilluminatin1 was just that.

He treated the kids as friends and equals in a bid, he says, to be the best and most relatable teacher.

But it all went dramatically wrong when he was fired for posting a video of a few kids from his class taking his braids out as he was rushing to make an appointment.

Previous clips had shown the teacher – named JaQ – playing darts with pupils and hanging out with the kids.

However, there was a backlash when he posted a clip of a few students taking his braids out!

He reacted to that backlash, saying: “Some people have never had some cool teachers and it shows.”

And he was upset that some people said letting students take his braids out was “too intimate.”

He said: “Authentic relationships with students is paramount in being an effective teacher.”

He added: “I make sure my students know I care about them beyond the schoolwork I have to get them to do. I take the time to get to know my students outside of academics.”

In a later video the teacher addressed the controversy further, in tears after he lost his job.

He read messages from his students and really broke down. One called him their “bestie”. While another told him they were “doing our best to advocate for you.”

Is it right a teacher lost his job over what may not be an inappropriate video, but an innocent one?

