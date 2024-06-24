Tesla Driver Shares Hack On How To Use Public Charging Station For Free

A Tesla car owner has a hack on how to charge your car for free – or at least, he claims to.

In the viral video, @tesla.flex said non-supercharger parking spots are basically a “free public charger” for a Tesla.

He said: “Most public chargers still use the outdated J1772 standard (plug) but soon, the majority of automakers are using Tesla’s charge port.

“So for the meantime, when you buy a Tesla, you get a free adapter.”



He then video himself unlocking the plug and starting a charge on the Tesla. But then he added what he said was a “Karen lock” to the charger.

He explained: “The Karen lock slides over the adapter. That way, someone can’t unplug your Tesla because the adapter locks in, but the plug does not lock into the adapter.”



He said the lock stopped anyone coming along and unplugging the car. He added that the negative is how slow the chargers are, explaining it takes six hours!

There really needs to be a simpler fix for electric cars guys!

