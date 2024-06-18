This Woman Said She Bought A Wig From Amazon. It Caused Her To End Up In The Hospital. – ‘Covered up in lesions.’

Buyer beware!

A woman named Kayla ended up in a hospital and she thinks she knows what the culprit behind her ailment was: a wig she bought from Amazon.

Well, that sure doesn’t sound good!

Kayla’s video showed her in the emergency room wearing a bonnet and she said that she was told her condition might be molluscum.

She said, “It’s 3 am, I’m in the hospital because I bought a wig off of Amazon and it ended up with molluscum. So now I just wait it out.

Kayla added, “Covered up in lesions or whatever they’re called I don’t know. But be aware, don’t buy wigs from Amazon.”

Here’s her video.

Kayla posted a follow-up video and said, “I made a mistake I was rushing, irresponsible, and this is where I’m at.”

She added that she went to see a dermatologist and was told that her condition might not be molluscum, but could be a viral infection.

Here’s another update Kayla posted about what’s going on with her situation.

And this is how people reacted.

This person brought up a scary possibility…

Another individual asked a question.

And this TikTokker shared some advice.

You learn something new every day…

Beware of wigs!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!