This Woman Said She Bought A Wig From Amazon. It Caused Her To End Up In The Hospital. – ‘Covered up in lesions.’
Buyer beware!
A woman named Kayla ended up in a hospital and she thinks she knows what the culprit behind her ailment was: a wig she bought from Amazon.
Well, that sure doesn’t sound good!
Kayla’s video showed her in the emergency room wearing a bonnet and she said that she was told her condition might be molluscum.
She said, “It’s 3 am, I’m in the hospital because I bought a wig off of Amazon and it ended up with molluscum. So now I just wait it out.
Kayla added, “Covered up in lesions or whatever they’re called I don’t know. But be aware, don’t buy wigs from Amazon.”
Here’s her video.
Kayla posted a follow-up video and said, “I made a mistake I was rushing, irresponsible, and this is where I’m at.”
She added that she went to see a dermatologist and was told that her condition might not be molluscum, but could be a viral infection.
Here’s another update Kayla posted about what’s going on with her situation.
You learn something new every day…
Beware of wigs!
