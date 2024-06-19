Her Annoying Brother Bought A Waterbed, So She Decided To Pull A Prank On Him That He Never Found Out About

Siblings can be cruel, and when you are the younger one it can be hard to get revenge.

The best way to do it is to plan it out and implement it over a long period of time so you can enjoy it and never get caught.

In this story, she really hit her brother where it hurts – right in his precious water bed!

Check out the details below.

Slow revenge is the best! My brother was a complete a** to me when we were kids. Younger readers will never know just how cool waterbeds used to be! When he turned 16, he got a job and bought a waterbed. This is the 70’s, so owning a waterbed was a Status Symbol.

Oh, I bet her brother was freaking out!

I waited a few months, then poured about a cup of water on the bed, near the top every day until he noticed the ” leaking”. He spent about 2 hours rubbing dish soap over the mattress trying to find the nonexistent “hole”.

I love how she takes her time to really keep him feeling the dread.

I would stop, wait a few weeks, then dump some water in a random spot on the sheets, and watch him spend hours trying to find and patch up nonexistent leaks.

Wow. A new waterbed mattress is not cheap! How did a 16-year-old afford it?

He replaced mattress twice before I stopped. He is, to this day the biggest tightwad on earth and watching him spend money needlessly was the best revenge! I’ve never told him that I did this, and it goes with me to my grave.

Was this petty? Absolutely. But big brothers can be terrible.

Take a look at what the Reddit comments said about the story.

I can only imagine the reaction, this would be the perfect end to this great story.