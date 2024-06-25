Truck Driver Tries To Tell Client That His Driveway Wasn’t Big Enough For His Truck, But He Won’t Listen To Reason And His Front Yard Ends Up Paying The Price

Even as someone with a low to the ground sedan, I cannot tell you how worried I constantly am that my car isn’t going to fit through tight tunnels or narrow roads.

But if I had a big honking truck? Or God forbid an SUV? I would be sweating bullets in that driver’s seat! Me and my mom always say our nightmare is having to drive an eighteen wheeler.

But when this truck driver told a client that his driveway just wouldn’t fit the size of his truck, the client refused to listen, and told him to back it in, much to his misfortune!

Check it out!

A client’s driveway is too small for my truck to make a delivery I’m a truck driver for a secure valuables transport company. Job description includes being an armed guard and extremely observant. Now, one client (C) has a delivery to a different address than normal, so the driveway is too small and narrow for me to back in my rig and 53′ trailer. C insists I back in after I tell them that my truck won’t fit.

But no matter how many times OP tried to tell him, C just wouldn’t listen….

After a lot of back and forth I get frustrated, so I do exactly as they ask. So, in backing up into the delivery area, doing the turn to fit, my truck tears up their extremely expensive-looking lawn. It smashes bushes, breaks their mailbox and rips up the grass and flowers.

And suddenly C was singing a much different tune than he had a few minutes ago!

During unloading, C is visually very angry and tried to give it to me. As a big dude and armed at that, I probably had intimidation on my side. So, I put on the murder stare and calmly say, “Sir, you explicitly told me to back into this dock clearly meant for smaller trucks.” C has since demolished and rebuilt their complex to accommodate larger trucks.

Let me get this straight? You yell at the huge man with a gun to do his job your way, then when he does it you yell at him? That is some serious nerve!

Reddit loved seeing an arrogant customer get what was coming to them, and many thought that by demolishing the apartment, he was just finishing OP’s demolition job!

Others were concerned about the state of OP’s truck after it was used as a wrecking ball!

But finally, this user came in to say trucks could take quite the beating and still not have a scratch!

Maybe listen to the experts….

