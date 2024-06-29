Uncooperative Customer Wouldn’t Play Ball After He Wrecked His Truck, So This Insurance Adjuster Made Sure He Had To Come Clean

The guy you’re going to read about is a real big shot!

It is your truck, after all. “Automobile insurance adjusters navigate a valley filled with mendacity and misrepresentation. For every 10 people I spoke with at least half either omitted something material, lied, or committed fraud.

If mendacity actually smelled like death then I was surrounded by an ever present stench. This story of malicious compliance is one way to clear the air. Helpful points: The named insured on a policy is required to follow the insurance policy contract to obtain coverage. Usually the DMV will have the name of the lender on the title. A total loss vehicle is stored around 45-60 days before storage charges start. Story: Mr. Debtor had a very fancy (new to him) fix or repair daily truck. That truck had every conceivable option and was ultimately an overpowered vehicle for an inexperienced driver. Surprise! Mr. Debtor wrecked that POS (piece of excrement) within three months of purchasing it.

If you’re going to wreck it then go all out. This vehicle had a completely smashed front end with all airbags deployed, roll-over damage to all panels, frame damages, broken glass, and of course, most of the engine compartment obliterated. In short, this car is called a total loss–the cost to repair the vehicle is more than 75% of its value and is not feasible to repair. Mr. Debtor’s minor physical injuries were eclipsed by the mortal blow received by his pride. He let me know how I was directly responsible for his intoxicated driving crash, his injuries, and that I needed to go to hell and live there. This was the first call. Lovely. Fast forward and I’ve given Mr. Debtor an offer to resolve his total loss. I check the DMV; no lender is listed on the title. Total Loss Call: Me: “We’re ready to settle this claim for you. Do you have the title?” Mr. Debtor: “Yes.“ Me: “Do you have a loan on the car?”

Mr. Debtor: “No. Of course not!” (Insert long and misogynistic rant regarding his wealth, status, and superiority). Me: “Thank you for sharing. I can come to meet with you today, sign the title transfer and give you the funds as you’re listed as the owner. “ Mr. Debtor: “No. I have to get the title out of the safe deposit boxes at the bank.” Over the next 60 days: Mr. Debtor hems and haws about this title for over 2 months. Every week I call him and mail a letter regarding the need to sign and mitigate damages (towing, storage, etc). Which brings us to the phone call that let the fresh breeze in: The phone call that changes everything: 10:30 am, Monday Me: “Hi, it’s been a while and I’m still needing that title from you to settle your claim.” Mr. Debtor: “You’re harassing me.”

Me: “No, sir. I’m fulfilling my obligations to you as a customer. I need to get your title to pay your claim back.” Mr. Debtor: “Listen here, you are on my schedule. Not the other way around. You think you’re…(insert elevator music of curses, insults, and misogyny)” Me: “Sir, I’m just trying to save you the hassle of dealing with the truck. Storage is starting soon—” Mr. Debtor: (interrupting) “I’m going to call you when I’m good and ready. You’ll get the title then. If you call me again, I’m filing a police report. It’s your car! Deal with it.” (phone call ends). Mr. Debtor’s has given me a clear, and unmistakable indicator that he is “not cooperating” and is in violation of his contractual responsibilities. I can’t “abandon” salvage, I can, however do this.

11:00 am, Monday Me: “Hi, Salvage Vendor. You have Mr. Debtor’s truck on the lot. He’s not ready to resolve his claim. Can you tow it back to 123 Debtor Hell Lane? Yes, that’s right. In his driveway please.” And with that, Mr. Debtor’s wondrous wreck of a vehicle is towed to his property. 1:00 PM, Monday Mr. Debtor: WHAT THE HELL!!! The HOA called. You can’t leave that in my driveway! I’ll sue you! My neighbors are asking questions (insert the rant). Me: Hi, Mr. Debtor. I’m sorry for the confusion. You see, the truck is yours, after all. You’re on the title and have refused to help me process this claim. As you requested, the vehicle will remain on your property until you’re ready. Mr. Debtor: My HOA is fining me. YOU MUST PICK UP THE TRUCK NOW!! Me: “No. You still haven’t provided the title. When you’re ready let me know. Is there anything else I can help you with?” Mr. Debtor: (slowly deflating) You can’t do this! Me: “Sir, the truck is yours. You’ve refused to complete the paperwork and I have no legal standing to store the vehicle indefinitely.” Remember that valley of mendacity I mentioned? Brace– 3, 2, 1… Mr. Debtor: (a low growling noise is heard) “I’m Broke Title Pawn.” Me: “I’m sorry?” Mr. Debtor: “I don’t have the title. It’s at ‘I’m Broke Title Pawn.’” Me: (I will not call him a liar, I will not call him a liar, I will not call him a liar) “Oh, sorry that I misunderstood that you had the title. Can you give me their number?” And with that, the dragon was slayed. I call the subprime, high interest, Title Pawn company. They were surprised to learn about the vehicle being wrecked. And the balance remaining? $3,200 and 13 months. Mr. Debtor thought we were going to hold his wreck for 13 months!! He signed and the lender was paid. Oh, the vehicle. I had the signed paperwork in hand and had the vehicle picked up on Tuesday morning.”

