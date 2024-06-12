When Cold Sales Callers Wouldn’t Quit Ringing, They Decided To Cleverly Waste Their Time In Return
People sure are getting creative with how they deal with scam callers these days, huh?
You can say that again!
And this person thinks they’re pretty darn clever…
Let’s take a look at what they had to say.
How I made scam callers suffer.
“Used to work at a local shop. I would often be the only employee in there.
We constantly got calls from companies trying to sell us business loans. We would get at least 8 calls a day and I would have to put my tools down and walk away to answer the phone.
I was sick of it and I’m a petty person so I cooked up the perfect way to bother them.
Time to get even…
I would answer the phone and act very interested in what they were selling, talk to the for about a minute then lie and say some customers just came in, can you hold please?
Then I would put them on hold for 5 or 10 minutes and go back to working on my project.
Then I would hop back on the line and pretend to be interested and claim I was would be right back.
And on and on it goes!
Then another 5 or 10 minutes of work while they’re on hold, then I would come back and give them the final blow, something like:
While laughing “I’ve been wasting your time intentionally because you people waste my time all day, we’re never going to get a loan from you, and this is an absolute blast for me and I’m going to do it every time you call us now and waste your time because it’s so fun, want to take me off your call list now?”
After about 2 weeks of this the amount of sales calls we got decreased dramatically. I regret nothing.”
You waste my time, I’ll waste yours.
Sounds fair to me!
