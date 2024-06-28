June 28, 2024 at 10:24 am

Wife Talked About How She Got Petty Revenge On Her Husband Because He’d Never Put His Shoes Away. – ‘They’re the only shoes he wears.’

If you’ve ever lived with someone, you know that little things they do get on your nerves.

Not emptying the dishwasher, not taking out the trash, the list goes on and on…

A TikTokker named Sarah posted a video and shared what she did when she got fed up with something her husband can’t seem to grasp…putting his shoes away!

Sarah told viewers, “I’m about to go to bed but I just have a confession to make, quick, ’cause I’m feeling guilty. I tripped over my husband’s shoes for like the 15th time today.”

She continued, “That he leaves directly in the middle of the walkway when you come in. And I’ve repeatedly asked him not to leave them there.”

So, what’s a frustrated wife supposed to do about this?

Sarah said, “So I hid one of his shoes. They’re the only shoes he wears. That’s all.”

Bam!

Here’s her video.

@sarahmorganp

This is what 30 years together looks like #husbandwife #lovemyhusband #confession #sorrynotsorry

♬ original sound – Sarah

This is how TikTok users reacted.

One person thinks she needs to ditch this guy.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

And this TikTokker would’ve taken things to another level.

Well, that’s one way to teach him a lesson…

