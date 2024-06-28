Wife Talked About How She Got Petty Revenge On Her Husband Because He’d Never Put His Shoes Away. – ‘They’re the only shoes he wears.’

If you’ve ever lived with someone, you know that little things they do get on your nerves.

Not emptying the dishwasher, not taking out the trash, the list goes on and on…

A TikTokker named Sarah posted a video and shared what she did when she got fed up with something her husband can’t seem to grasp…putting his shoes away!

Sarah told viewers, “I’m about to go to bed but I just have a confession to make, quick, ’cause I’m feeling guilty. I tripped over my husband’s shoes for like the 15th time today.”

She continued, “That he leaves directly in the middle of the walkway when you come in. And I’ve repeatedly asked him not to leave them there.”

So, what’s a frustrated wife supposed to do about this?

Sarah said, “So I hid one of his shoes. They’re the only shoes he wears. That’s all.”

Bam!

Here’s her video.

Well, that’s one way to teach him a lesson…

