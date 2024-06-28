Woman Is Trying To Have A Peaceful Commute On A Completely Empty, But A Passenger Rudely Demands The Seat Right Next To Her

As someone who now has to commute every day into work, I am now more than ever realizing the luxury of having a row of seats to yourself.

But as nice as it is, if it’s a busy train, sometimes you have to suck it up and take the seat right next to someone, even if its a little closer quarters than you’d prefer!

But when this user found herself on a completely empty bus, she was shocked when an entitled woman demanded to sit right next to her, and had the nerve to chastise her for being annoyed!

Was she wrong for expecting the woman to sit somewhere else? Decide for yourself!

AITA for socially denying a woman a seat next to me on the bus? I ride a pretty sparsely ridden bus from my work to my college. When I say sparse, I mean it’s never even close to half full. There are always rows of empty seats at the time that I ride it in the afternoon. I use a light linen bag for work and I don’t want to put it on the floor or on my lap so I put it on the seat next to me (all the seats are pairs, two seats next to each other). I don’t mind anyone sitting next to me, but the bus is never close to full, so I use the space for my bag.

But during one commute, another passenger decided she absolutely NEEDED the seat next to OP…

Yesterday during my commute, a lady got on the bus and grimaced at me. She gestured for me to remove my bag so she could sit next to me. As usual, there were so many empty seats. I wasn’t sitting in a disabled/reserved area — there were seats closer to the door. But whatever, I’m not confrontational, I removed my bag so she could sit. I sort of rolled my eyes when she sat down next to me and sighed, not to be obvious, but just because I got off an 8 hour shift.

Apparently OP’s eye roll was the last straw for the personal-space invader!

I was tired and wanted my own space, and SHE DIDN’T HAVE TO SIT NEXT TO ME. She clearly noticed – she then said “You need to learn some manners.” After that I got up and moved to another seat, but the whole thing has been bothering me for a day. Did I really lack manners? It just feels like she sat there to teach me a lesson when she could’ve sat anywhere else…

It would be a different story entirely if the bus was crowded, but to choose to sit next to someone when there’s rows and rows of open seats?

And then get all huffy when they’re not thrilled about the unwanted company? This woman needs a reality check!

Reddit told her that she was completely justified in her annoyance.

This user said that unfortunately, the only solution might be getting up and picking a different empty row to sit in.

Many people thought that people like the rude passenger just wanted to feel powerful by making others uncomfortable.

And finally, this user said to take a hint from the unwritten rules of urinals. The more space between you and someone else, the better!

The whole bus is empty, and you want to sit HERE?

Come on, lady!

