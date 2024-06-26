June 26, 2024 at 10:26 am

Woman Makes A Gorgeous Bookcase Door For Her Linen Closet. – ‘I bet you can do it, too!’

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: TikTok/@a.dabbled.dwelling

Who else thinks this bookcase door would be excellent for hide and go seek?

TikToker and DIY enthusiast @a.dabbled.dwelling designed and built it.

She said “It was so easy!” and walked her followers through the process.

Source: TikTok/@a.dabbled.dwelling

She got the idea after deciding that she wanted her linen closet to “make a statement.”

A Murphy door kit seemed like a good option, but they were thousands of dollars.

Then she thought, “I could totally make my own for $200.”

She just took off the door frame, made a bookcase and installed it.

Source: TikTok/@a.dabbled.dwelling

She used cheap wood to make the bookcase. The rest of the materials were also cheap, from Amazon and Home Depot.

Now she has a beautiful bookcase and when you open it, you have a linen closet. An organizer’s dream!

She had someone spray paint it and it has a lovely sheen.

Source: TikTok/@a.dabbled.dwelling

Watch the full clip here.

@a.dabbled.dwelling

This DIY hidden bookcase door was a surprisingly easy and affordable project! Such a hallway statement! The shelf decor and 360 hinge is in my storefront.

♬ Daylight by Taylor Swift sped up – brooke ⎕

Here’s what people are saying.

There was a critic, of course. I hate when people do this.

Source: TikTok/@a.dabbled.dwelling

It was nice to see her project inspired people!

Source: TikTok/@a.dabbled.dwelling

Awesome. You can do it!

Source: TikTok/@a.dabbled.dwelling

I thought the same thing. I bet that video would be popular.

Source: TikTok/@a.dabbled.dwelling

I don’t really know what this fellow DIYer means, but I hope she got the answer she needed.

Source: TikTok/@a.dabbled.dwelling

It looks gorgeous, but I think I’ll stick to building houses out of blocks with my nephew.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter