Woman Makes A Gorgeous Bookcase Door For Her Linen Closet. – ‘I bet you can do it, too!’

Who else thinks this bookcase door would be excellent for hide and go seek?

TikToker and DIY enthusiast @a.dabbled.dwelling designed and built it.

She said “It was so easy!” and walked her followers through the process.

She got the idea after deciding that she wanted her linen closet to “make a statement.”

A Murphy door kit seemed like a good option, but they were thousands of dollars.

Then she thought, “I could totally make my own for $200.”

She just took off the door frame, made a bookcase and installed it.

She used cheap wood to make the bookcase. The rest of the materials were also cheap, from Amazon and Home Depot.

Now she has a beautiful bookcase and when you open it, you have a linen closet. An organizer’s dream!

She had someone spray paint it and it has a lovely sheen.

Here’s what people are saying.

There was a critic, of course. I hate when people do this.

It was nice to see her project inspired people!

Awesome. You can do it!

I thought the same thing. I bet that video would be popular.

I don’t really know what this fellow DIYer means, but I hope she got the answer she needed.

It looks gorgeous, but I think I’ll stick to building houses out of blocks with my nephew.

