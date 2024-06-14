Woman’s Brother Confronts Her About Making A Family Group Chat Without Him, But He Is Surprised When She Tells Him It’s His Own Fault
by Ryan McCarthy
As someone who tends to be in my own head about things, nothing makes me more anxious than my friends making a separate group chat without me.
And while your friends leaving you out is bad enough, your FAMILY having a group chat without you is a level of nightmare I didn’t think possible!
But unfortunately for this user’s brother, that’s exactly what they did, and had the nerve to tell him it was his fault!
Was OP’s sneaky separate group chat justified? See for yourself!
AITA for being honest to my brother about why he is being excluded?
My [34F] brother [26M] told me that he is upset because he feels like everyone ignores him and excludes him out of things.
He told me that no one ever invites him to any events.
He said that no one calls or texts him.
He was upset that he found out that all of us siblings have a group chat, and he’s not apart of it.
He also told me at work how some of his colleagues ignore him and don’t invite him out to events outside of work hours.
But OP said that her brother only had himself to blame for being left out of things!
I had to be honest with my brother about why he’s in this position.
I basically told him that he is essentially excluding himself and that his behavior is the reason why he’s being left out.
He spends the majority of his free time in his room on his laptop; he hardly leaves the house besides just going to work.
He doesn’t have any other hobbies or interests.
And she said if he wanted to be included, then the burden was on him to involve himself with the family.
He doesn’t make an effort himself to engage with people and reach out to people.
He isolates himself from everyone.
I told him you can’t expect people to include you and reach out to you when you hide in your room all day and you don’t make an effort yourself to engage with people.
My brother got upset when I told him this, but I felt like he needed to hear it because it’s the truth.
Has OP considered that the reason he’s in his room all the time is that his siblings never include him in any of their activities or conversation?
I get it’s a two way street, but if my family treated me like the black sheep and left me out of everything, I wouldn’t be too keen to hang out with them either!
Reddit agreed, saying that OP’s updates only made them seem more in the wrong!
And this user thought the only reason a family member should ever be excluded from a group chat was to surprise them.
Others thought that OP’s “feedback” to her brother wasn’t doing anything to help him, and that she should be telling him how he could reach out more to people.
Finally, this user thought that making a separate group chat probably made him think that they were doing that to talk about him, regardless of the actual reason.
How are you gonna have a family group chat without a member of the family?
