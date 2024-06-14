Her Brother Tries To Sabotage Her By Throwing Out His Baby Niece’s Medication, So She Removes Him From Her Life Altogether
A child being taken away from their parent is sometimes necessary for the child’s safety, but that doesn’t mean its not still one of the most tragic things that can happen.
But when you see someone turn their life around to give their kids the parent that they deserve? It’s one of the most inspiring things someone can do for their child.
But when this user’s brother tried to sabotage her recovery and endanger her daughter’s safety to regain custody of his niece, she banned him from seeing her altogether!
Was she wrong to cut contact with her brother and his wife? Decide for yourself!
AITA for not letting my brother and SIL see my daughter after they threw away her medicine
I have a 4 year old daughter, Emma. I am an alcoholic and I’ve been sober for 2 years.
My brother was Emma’s court appointed guardian from when she was 15 months old to just before her 3rd birthday.
I had to fight for almost a year to get her back.
My brother and SIL are still upset that I “took Emma from them” and have called CPS on me numerous times and make it clear that they don’t trust me to take care of my own kid.
But despite the animosity, OP wanted Emma to see the relatives she loves so much…
They love Emma and Emma loves them so I try to take her to see them a couple times a month.A couple weeks ago, Emma caught the stomach flu from someone at her preschool.
I’m in school full time and had a midterm that day so I asked my brother to watch her for a couple hours so I could take my test.
They said they were happy to take her so I brought her to their house that morning.
Along with her I brought Emma’s medicines, a schedule saying when she’s supposed to take which medicine and the dosage, a bottle of pedialyte, and a few changes of clothes.
But when OP came to pick her daughter up, something was very wrong…
I came to pick her up after the midterm and half her medicines, her clothes, and her pedialyte were gone.
When I asked about it they said they threw away all of her medicines and the pedialyte because they were liquids and they were already opened so I could’ve put something in there to make her sick/sleep.
Not that it helps much but I never hurt my daughter or gave her anything that wasn’t recommended by her pediatrician.
They also said I shouldn’t be giving her Tylenol and Motrin (again, her doctor said it’s fine) so they didn’t buy her any Motrin.
If that wasn’t enough, they even threw out the prescription that Emma’s pediatrician had given her to take and thrown out her clothes!
They also felt her clothes weren’t good enough for her so they gave it to their neighbor for their garage sale and bought her new clothes.
Meaning they most likely took her shopping when she was sick and should’ve been resting.
I left with Emma and haven’t spoken to them since except to tell them they will not be allowed anywhere near my kid unsupervised.
Now my family is giving me a hard time for not letting my brother and SIL see Emma and are excusing what they did by saying they were just worried about her.
AITA?
Absolutely not! It sounds like OP’s brother and sister-in-law are just upset they couldn’t keep her daughter indefinitely, and are punishing her for her recovery!
Reddit said that not only was OP 100% in the right, but that it sounded like her relatives were actively sabotaging her.
This person agreed, saying they were most likely doing this in an attempt to gain custody of OP’s daughter.
A CPS worker even said that OP should report this behavior to her daughter’s social worker.
Finally, this person said that if they are constantly putting Emma in danger, then they need to be cut out of her life!
Your own brother putting your daughter in danger for his own gain? Now that’s evil.
