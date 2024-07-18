Busy Mom Gave Her Neighbor A Ride To Work As A Favor, But When She Had To Take Care Of Chores Before They Left The Neighbor Was Ungrateful

If you rely on your car to get to work, and your car won’t start, there are only so many option.

You might call in sick, call AAA, call an Uber, or as one neighbor did in today’s story, ask your neighbor for a ride to work.

Let’s see how the story progresses…

AITA for causing my neighbor to be late for work? A few weeks ago, my neighbor came to my door at 7:30 in the morning asking if I could give them a ride to work. They said their car was having some problems and wasn’t starting.

It’s not like they’re best friends.

I don’t really know her, but we say hello when we see each other, and I know she’s got a family to support, so I tell her yeah, but that she has to wait for me to get my toddler ready to go (because I can’t leave a toddler at home, obviously), and she seemed a little bothered but agreed to wait in my car. It took me like, 5 minutes to get my kid in boots and a coat.

This same situation keeps happening.

This has happened 2 other times since then. This last time, I was about to make my daughter some breakfast when she came pounding at my door, about 8:00 this time. I tell her yeah, but that I was just starting to make my daughter some eggs, so she has to wait. She very flatly said “okay” and went to wait in my car.

She didn’t rush getting her daughter ready to go.

I cooked, fed, and clothed the little one and that probably took about 25 minutes. We start driving and my neighbor was silent the entire time.

The neighbor was anything but grateful for the ride to work.

After pulling up to the entrance, I told her to have a good day and she fired back with “I won’t be now, I’m going to be written up for being late” and slammed my door and walked away.

It’s understandable to want to help a neighbor when you can, but in this situation, it seems like the neighbor is taking advantage.

