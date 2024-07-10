A Cop Wouldn’t Stop Badgering Them With Questions, So They Decided To Tell Him Every Single Thing They Did That Day

Well, all I can say is that the police officer in this story sounded like he was incredibly BORED.

And you’ll see what I’m talking about in just a minute!

Stop twiddling your thumbs and get busy with this story from Reddit.

Cop keeps interrogating me on where I’m coming from? My pleasure. “When I was younger, I would visit natural parks. One time as I was driving home, a police officer pulled me over for alcohol testing. I politely complied yet the officer must have thought I was peddling something illegal or something because he asked for a further test and started interrogating me.

I told him that I came from the natural park, yet he was asking me the same question on repeat.

He asked for it…

Finally, I kept a cordial demeanor, imagining myself as if I were talking to a coworker and with the appropriate delivery. I went on a long monologue on how I enjoyed visiting natural parks, which road I took there, where I stopped for petrol, how much I paid for petrol, where I parked, which track I walked on, when did I decide to turn back on the track, which birds I saw on the track, the weather at the park, and so on.

Okay, that’s enough…

Finally, after a minute, he told me to shush and then let me go after the drug test came clear. I think some cops would have gotten more angry by this behaviour but what worked for me was my genuine delivery.”

Here’s how people reacted on Reddit.

One reader had a story to tell.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

This individual chimed in.

Another reader made a funny comment.

This person shared their thoughts.

I think that officer learned his lesson?

Probably not.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.