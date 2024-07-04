Job Candidate Doesn’t’ Want To Film A “One-Way” Video Interview, So They Got Revenge By Making Sure They Would Think Twice Before Hitting Play On The Next One

In the “old days,” job interviews always meant a company representative would meet with a candidate face-to-face to see if they were a good fit for the position.

But with modern technology, that’s not always the case.

So, what would you do if a company asked you to create a one-way video interview? Do you oblige them, prank them, or ignore them and move on?

In today’s story, we’ll meet someone who decided to get revenge after being asked to create one of these videos.

My solution for the growing “one-way video interview” trend Background: There’s been a recent industry trend where you have to record an “interview” as part of a job application. I’ll spare you my thoughts on why I don’t like these. But I don’t. To me and lots of others, it’s a red flag. Any company that requires one of these has done me the favor of outing themselves as a company that nobody should want to work for. So, I consider them fair game for a bit of petty revenge for their audacity of trying to steal MY time to do THEIR job. After all, I’m no longer interested in having anything at to do with them- why not make that abundantly clear?

Sometimes, the simplest form of revenge is the best.

I’ll admit that this isn’t the cleverest revenge, nor is it even all that original. And to be 100% upfront, I’ve only done it once, mostly as a joke. But as it turns out, it’s actually kind of satisfying. And fun! Here’s what I did: First, I followed their recommendations for clearing my working area and (pretending to) getting pets, kids, and family members to be away for a bit. Then I started recording the actual interview. The only thing is – I placed the microphone about eight feet away from where I was sitting. It took a bit of experimenting. I wanted my voice to be quiet, but not so quiet that they’d just hit the trashcan icon.

The person reviewing the video probably regretted turning up the volume.

The goal (as I’m sure you’ve figured out by now) was to get them to turn up the volume on their headsets as much as possible. I spoke normally, so it would appear that the low volume on their side was just a technical issue. The revenge: About 30 seconds into answering the “Tell us a little about yourself” question, my kid (off camera) blasted the microphone with an air-horn canister. I can only dream, but it’s my fondest hope that whoever was reviewing that video went home with a fresh case of tinnitus and a new reason to consider seeking employment elsewhere.

Well, that’s one way to handle the situation.

Clearly, some people really don’t like being taken advantage of for their time.

Let’s check out what Reddit readers had to say about the revenge.

